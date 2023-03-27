Sir Tom Jones has this morning announced a third Cardiff concert date for his upcoming tour due to "phenomenal" demand.
The Welsh music icon is already playing two gigs at Cardiff Castle on July 21 and 24.
Both shows sold out within hours of tickets going on sale last month.
Sir Tom took to Twitter this morning, revealing he would be doing a third show in Cardiff, at the historic castle, on Saturday, August 5, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday.
Pleased to say due to phenomenal demand I will be playing a third date at Cardiff Castle this Summer. See you soon Wales! 🏴 ☺️— Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) March 27, 2023
Tickets on sale Friday 10am https://t.co/5IGuWByAVn pic.twitter.com/0V4bVC3zSw
He said: "Pleased to say due to phenomenal demand I will be playing a third date at Cardiff Castle this Summer.
"See you soon Wales! Tickets on sale Friday, 10am."
This will be Sir Tom's first headline show in the capital for over 21 years.
How to get Sir Tom Jones Cardiff Castle tickets
Tickets for Sir Tom's third Cardiff Castle show go on sale Friday at 10am.
Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, Depot Live, Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.
His original two Cardiff Castle shows are already sold out.
However, there are still some individual re-sale tickets available for the Friday, July 21 show via Ticketmaster.
These general admission re-sale tickets are on sale for £95.62.
Tom Jones concerts 2023
SAT, APR 29 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States
SUN, APR 30 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States
WED, MAY 3 - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Austin, Texas, United States
FRI, MAY 5 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX, United States
SUN, MAY 7 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, New Orleans, LA, United States
TUE, MAY 9 - Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL, United States
WED, MAY 10 - Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL, United States
FRI, MAY 12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL, United States
SAT, MAY 13 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota, FL, United States
MON, MAY 15 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN, United States
WED, MAY 17 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC, United States
FRI, MAY 19 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD, United States
SAT, MAY 20 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ, United States
MON, MAY 22 - State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ, United States
TUE, MAY 23 - The Paramount, Huntington, NY, United States
THU, MAY 25 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY, United States
FRI, MAY 26 - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY, United States
FRI, JUN 16 - Ormeau ParK, Belfast, Ireland
WED, JUN 21 - Klosterhof, Ulm, Germany
FRI, JUN 23 - Tollwood Festival, Munich, Germany
TUE, JUN 27 - Alte Oper, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
THU, JUN 29 - Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Baden-baden, Germany
MON, JUL 3 - The Hall, Dübendorf, Switzerland
WED, JUL 5 - Stanmer Park, Brighton, United Kingdom
SAT, JUL 8 - North Sea Jazz Festival 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands
SAT, JUL 15 - Leicester County Cricket Club, Leicester, United Kingdom
MON, JUL 17 MON - Festival de Carcassonne 2023, Carcassonne, France
FRI, JUL 21 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom
SAT, JUL 22 - Newbury Racecourse, Newbury, United Kingdom
MON, JUL 24 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom
WED, JUL 26 - Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher, United Kingdom
FRI, JUL 28 - Dreamland, Margate, United Kingdom
SUN, JUL 30 - Tio Pepe Festival 2023, Jerez De La Frontera, Spain
TUE, AUG 1 - Plaza de Toros, Alicante, Spain
THU, AUG 3 - Festival de Terramar 2023, Catalunya, Spain
SAT, AUG 5 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom
SUN, AUG 6 - Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, Essex, United Kingdom
