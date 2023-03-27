The Welsh music icon is already playing two gigs at Cardiff Castle on July 21 and 24.

Both shows sold out within hours of tickets going on sale last month.

Sir Tom took to Twitter this morning, revealing he would be doing a third show in Cardiff, at the historic castle, on Saturday, August 5, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday.

Pleased to say due to phenomenal demand I will be playing a third date at Cardiff Castle this Summer. See you soon Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ☺️

Tickets on sale Friday 10am https://t.co/5IGuWByAVn pic.twitter.com/0V4bVC3zSw — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) March 27, 2023

He said: "Pleased to say due to phenomenal demand I will be playing a third date at Cardiff Castle this Summer.

"See you soon Wales! Tickets on sale Friday, 10am."

This will be Sir Tom's first headline show in the capital for over 21 years.

How to get Sir Tom Jones Cardiff Castle tickets

Tickets for Sir Tom's third Cardiff Castle show go on sale Friday at 10am.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, Depot Live, Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

His original two Cardiff Castle shows are already sold out.

However, there are still some individual re-sale tickets available for the Friday, July 21 show via Ticketmaster.

These general admission re-sale tickets are on sale for £95.62.

Tom Jones concerts 2023

SAT, APR 29 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States

SUN, APR 30 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States

WED, MAY 3 - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Austin, Texas, United States

FRI, MAY 5 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX, United States

SUN, MAY 7 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, New Orleans, LA, United States

TUE, MAY 9 - Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL, United States

WED, MAY 10 - Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL, United States

FRI, MAY 12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL, United States

SAT, MAY 13 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota, FL, United States

MON, MAY 15 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN, United States

WED, MAY 17 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC, United States

FRI, MAY 19 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD, United States

SAT, MAY 20 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ, United States

MON, MAY 22 - State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ, United States

TUE, MAY 23 - The Paramount, Huntington, NY, United States

THU, MAY 25 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY, United States

FRI, MAY 26 - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY, United States

FRI, JUN 16 - Ormeau ParK, Belfast, Ireland

WED, JUN 21 - Klosterhof, Ulm, Germany

FRI, JUN 23 - Tollwood Festival, Munich, Germany

TUE, JUN 27 - Alte Oper, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

THU, JUN 29 - Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Baden-baden, Germany

MON, JUL 3 - The Hall, Dübendorf, Switzerland

WED, JUL 5 - Stanmer Park, Brighton, United Kingdom

SAT, JUL 8 - North Sea Jazz Festival 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands

SAT, JUL 15 - Leicester County Cricket Club, Leicester, United Kingdom

MON, JUL 17 MON - Festival de Carcassonne 2023, Carcassonne, France

FRI, JUL 21 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom

SAT, JUL 22 - Newbury Racecourse, Newbury, United Kingdom

MON, JUL 24 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom

WED, JUL 26 - Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher, United Kingdom

FRI, JUL 28 - Dreamland, Margate, United Kingdom

SUN, JUL 30 - Tio Pepe Festival 2023, Jerez De La Frontera, Spain

TUE, AUG 1 - Plaza de Toros, Alicante, Spain

THU, AUG 3 - Festival de Terramar 2023, Catalunya, Spain

SAT, AUG 5 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom

SUN, AUG 6 - Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, Essex, United Kingdom