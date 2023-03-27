South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was reported at around 9.30am today, Monday, at "a commercial premises in Caerwent".

"Crews from Caldicot and Maindee Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire involving a skip," a fire service spokesperson added.

"Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution."

The fire service sent a stop message shortly after midday.