RESIDENTS of a Gwent village were told to keep their doors and windows closed as a safety precaution after firefighters were called out to a commercial blaze.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was reported at around 9.30am today, Monday, at "a commercial premises in Caerwent".
"Crews from Caldicot and Maindee Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire involving a skip," a fire service spokesperson added.
"Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution."
The fire service sent a stop message shortly after midday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel