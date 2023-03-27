A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after Vittorio's Italian restaurant was broken into on Stow Hill last month.
The popular Italian restaurant was burgled on Valentines Day, February 14.
The incident was reported to Gwent Police at 2.30am on February 14, and a man has now been arrested.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
The suspect was released on bail, pending further investigations.
