Granchies Caribbean takeaway will open on Saturday, April 1.

The new shop replaces Bake Your Day by Sarah on Upper Dock Street

Owner Joseph Henry, from Newport, is excited to bring a slice of the Caribbean to Newport.

Mr Henry previously worked as a chef in West Wales and is now set to open his first business in the city centre.

“It will be a takeaway with a few seats inside, we want to do a bit of good food for delivery, and for the people who come and taste the culture” he said.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The store is named after Mr Henry's grandfather.

“We have got a big jerk drum inside, as jerk chicken should be cooked on a barbeque with fermented wood. A lot of places you go to cook it in the oven, and it is not authentic, so we want to bring some authentic Caribbean food to Newport.

“We had a test run on our chicken yesterday, a lot of people came to try it and were very excited and we are excited to open this weekend.”

The takeaway is named after Mr Henry’s, grandfather who is from St Kitts and Antiqua. In the Caribbean grandfathers are typically called 'Granchie'.

Granchies was due to open last month, but the opening was delayed because the shop needed proper ventilation to ensure that the indoor barbeque was safe for use.

Mr Henry added: “We were looking for anywhere in Newport, and the location is perfect it is like a food hub and has so much passing trade which I am excited about.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Granchies opens this Saturday

“I wanted to open last month, but it was delayed as we had to have a big jerk drum built and had to have different ventilation put in.

“We are probably the only place who have a barbeque inside, as you don’t get it anywhere else, only when you go to a carnival.

“We tried out the drum yesterday, and we buzzed out the whole street with jerk chicken, everybody was popping in to see us, but we had to turn them away as we weren’t open but we let them try some chicken.

“We cant wait to get started, the music will be pumping, and the street will be filled with the smell and smoke from the jerk chicken as we want to create a good vibe.”

Pexels (Image: Pexels)

The take-away will serve authentic carribbean jerk chicken. Picture: Pexels

The new takeaway is set to open six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday from midday until 9pm.

Alex Baston, who is part of Newport Market management team said: “We are really pleased to have another diverse offering join us, Joe is taking a big risk in opening his own restaurant and we wish him all the best.

“He has a fantastic menu and it is an amazing addition to our market and to Newport to offer Caribbean food and we are looking forward to it opening.”