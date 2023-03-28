Three people were found dead in St Mellons on Monday, March 6 after the car they had been travelling in crashed off a roundabout on the A48.

They, along with two other people who were seriously injured in the crash, hadn't been seen for nearly 48 hours, prompting worried family members and friends to launch a widespread search for the missing group.

The day after the car was found, police watchdog the IOPC announced it had decided to investigate missing persons reports, filed with Gwent Police and South Wales Police on March 4 and 5, respectively, were handled by the two forces.

The Argus understands the investigation is still at an early stage, with the IOPC gathering information and making enquiries.

Police officers at the scene of the fatal crash in St Mellons

Previously, the IOPC said its would be "examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the [group's car] being found".

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces, and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures," IOPC director David Ford said when the investigation was announced.

The group travelling in the car comprised three women from Newport and two Cardiff men.

On March 5, the Argus reported how relatives of the three women had launched a desperate public appeal for help to track them down. The three had seemingly vanished after attending the Muffler club in Maesglas on Friday evening.

A sister of one of the women told the Argus that their disappearance had been reported to Gwent Police the previous day (Saturday, March 4).

Later on March 5, the Gwent force published its own appeal, adding that two Cardiff men had also been reported missing and were believed to have been with the three women.

Shortly after midnight on March 6, the group's car was found among trees off the A48 in St Mellons. Three of the occupants - Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross, and Eve Smith - had died, and another two - Shane Loughlin and Sophie Russon - had been seriously injured.

It was later announced a missing persons report had also been made to South Wales Police that weekend.

Mr Ford at the IOPC later said "we are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation".