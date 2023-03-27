Jermaine Taylor was before Cardiff Crown Court earlier today to be senteced for possession with intent to supply a class C drug, actual bodily harm, possessing criminal property in prison and possession with intent to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine).

Taylor, 27, of Cromwell Road in Newport, appeared alongside Kirsty Taleb-Williams, 30, of Larch Grove in Malpas.

Taleb-Williams was being sentenced for the supply of a class A drug (crack cocaine).

The prosecution said that, on December 11, 2019, police had executed a drug warrant at Taylor’s address on Cromwell Road.

Drugs were found throughout the property, along with cash totalling upwards of £20,000.

A significant number of designer items was also recovered, with an estimated value of more than £16,000.

Taylor’s mobile phone was recovered and police discovered messages organising the sale of drugs.

With regards the second indictment, Taylor was in prison on a dangerous driving charge.

On January 28, 2021, officers went to search his cell and found he had jammed the door.

Once inside they saw him trying to flush a mobile phone down the toilet.

During this incident, the defendant assaulted two officers. One of them, Officer Luke Evans, was bitten by Taylor on the back.

A second officer, Heather McLoughlin, said Taylor had shouted: “Come on then, let's f**king have you”.

She was then knocked to the floor, where the defendant grabbed her breast hard. He bit her on the arm before being pulled away.

In a victim impact statement, Officer McLoughlin said: “This has hurt me not only physically but mentally.

“My arm is still in agony. It felt like he was latched on for a length of time.

“He grabbed my breast to degrade me.”

At the time of the incident involved in the final indictment, February 27, 2022, Taylor was on bail.

Gwent Police officers observed a car being driven in the Baneswell area of Newport, near someone thought to be a drug user.

They followed and used their vehicle to block the car in.

Taylor was found in the passenger seat, with Taleb-Williams driving. They refused to open the door.

Taylor was seen to take sim card from a burner-style phone, before swallowing it and snapping the phone in two.

Police officers smashed the car window and tried to detain the occupants.

Inside they found cash and two wraps of crack cocaine.

The car was found to be owned by Taleb-Williams, who denied knowledge of any drug activity.

Police were eventually able to ascertain that the phone had been used to advertise drugs on 96 occasions in a three-month period.

Taleb-Williams has no previous convictions, while Taylor was convicted on supplying cocaine in 2017, dangerous driving in 2020 and possessing a prohibited item in prison during his incarceration for that offence.

Julia Cox, defending Taylor, said: "There has been a significant change in his personal life. He is still a young man and has become a father while in custody.

"He is now looking forward in respect of providing financially through legitimate work.

"Taylor had a promising rugby career with the Newport Dragons. However this was cut short by injury.

"This undoubtedly led to him becoming involved in drugs.

"The defence did acknowledge that his previous convictions “should have been a warning to him”.

Marian Lewis, defending Taleb-Williams, argued that the crime had been "an isolated incident".

"She didn’t know that Taylor was in possession of drugs until the last minute," they said.

"She has two children to care for. She was a hardworking single mother when she met Taylor.

"She has lost her job as a result of her involvement with him.

Taleb-Williams was sentenced her to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years. She is also subject to a curfew from 8pm to 6am for four months.

Turning to Taylor, Recorder Christopher Felstead said the assault on the prison officers was a ‘nasty struggle’.

"People speak highly of you," he said.

"That makes it more upsetting for them. You’ll be an older man by the time you leave prison. It is up to you what you do then."

The judge sentenced Taylor to serve a total of six years and nine months in prison for the three indictments.

He was told he would serve half of that time in custody, before being eligible to be released on license.

After the judge had left the courtroom, Taylor became irate at the decision.

In a foul-mouthed tirade he berated his barrister and those people present within earshot.

“Seven years? What the f**k?” he shouted.

“Are they taking the p**s?

“F**king shocking. Garbage.”