Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face "swift and visible justice, increased fines, and enhanced drug testing" as part of Rishi Sunak's new plan.

Under the plan, 16 areas in England and Wales will be funded to support either new ‘hotspot’ police and enforcement patrols in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour, or trial a new ‘Immediate Justice’ scheme to deliver the swift and visible punishments promised.

A select few areas will trial both interventions, and following these initial trailblazers, both schemes will be rolled out across England and Wales from 2024.

One of the ‘hotspots’ chosen is South Wales.

The area covered by South Wales Police will see an increase in visible policing, while immediate justice pilot areas will now see offenders being made to repair the damage they cause, with an ambition for them to start work as soon as 48 hours after their offence so victims know anti-social behaviour is treated seriously and with urgency.

Vale of Glamorgan MP, Alun Cairns, has said that tackling anti-social behaviour remains a priority for constituents.

He said: "My constituents are rightly fed up with this sort of behaviour and many have made me aware that tackling this behaviour remains as one of their priorities.

"It is right that those who damage our communities as we have seen recently in Barry, are made to repair the damage they have caused.

"This crackdown on anti-social behaviour is welcome and I look forward to supporting the police and this Government with its plan to deliver safer streets.’