The A40 in Raglan has been the site of numerous crashes in recent years. In 2022 a cyclist was killed in a collision, while earlier that same year the road was closed for 10 hours between Raglan and Abergavenny after a crash.

Raglan Community Council (RCC) has been campaigning to get something done for some time.

However, now the council have revealed that "with disappointment, the community have been informed, by officers from Monmouthshire County Council (MCC), that the safety improvements to the A40 junctions in Raglan have been derailed".

The decision, they said, was "due to one individual objection".

Monmouthshire Council has, Raglan Council said, reported that they cannot proceed with the order to stop a no right turn at these junctions.

"Without taking the matter to a public inquiry, which would be a very slow process, or risk a judicial review, the issue remains unresolved," an RCC spokesperson said.

Elected councillors who represent Raglan say they are extremely disappointed in view of the several accidents that occurred in 2022.

"Everyone hopes that we don’t see any further accidents until this matter has been resolved," RCC said.

Cllr Penny Jones, ward member for Raglan, said: "This is extremely disappointing news especially at this late stage. The dangers and risks continue to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists and we just fervently hope that there are no further accidents during the postponement.

An MCC spokesperson said: "Monmouthshire County Council recognises the disappointment felt by the Raglan community.

"We will continue to work closely with partners to try and achieve a suitable outcome for all road users.”