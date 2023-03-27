A SLIP road off the M4 at Newport is closed for much of this week.
The slip road at junction 25 on the westbound M4 was shut yesterday, Sunday, and will be closed until Wednesday.
The closure is due to “emergency works” taking place, Traffic Wales has confirmed.
The road was closed at 8pm on Sunday, March 26, and will re-open at 9pm on Wednesday, March 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here