Now Grade II listed, the Somerton TARDIS was one of four police phone boxes deployed in the city and once contained war time early warning sirens and a light on top that flashed to indicate an incoming call.

It is hard to believe the boxes were once disregarded as 'unsightly' by the then council and there were calls to move them to a museum. However, in 2010 Cadw was awarded a grant to save the structure from concrete cancer and restore it as a local landmark.

Today, the police box is painted the colours of the iconic Doctor Who time machine complete with a multi-coloured scarf, modelled after the scarf worn by Tom Baker when he played the Doctor.

Here's a selection of pictures from our archive of Somerton TARDIS over the years.

Lynn Davies, far right, with the Somerton Rascal group who wanted to save the TARDIS in 2009.

The TARDIS in 2009 when it was found to have 'concrete cancer'.

From left, Nicky Hoare, Louis Thomas and Maddie Thomson was the TARDIS saved from concrete cancer. Picture taken in 2009.

In 1968, Newport Council wanted the TARDIS structures to go, saying they are unsightly.

Gordon Jones and Frank Baker painted a scarf - modelled after the one worn by Tom Baker when he portrayed the Doctor -on the disused police phone box on Chepstow Road in 1985.

The old police box on Chepstow Road looking a little run down in 1994.

The Chpestow Road TARDIS today.