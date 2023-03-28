Solicitors Near Me, the online platform connecting UK residents with local solicitors, has conducted the study.

They say the data showcases Newport as a "rapidly emerging desirable living destination".

The comprehensive study, "reveals significant growth in the city's housing market, with various factors, including affordability, health care, and broadband coverage, contributing to its increasing popularity among homebuyers".

How did Newport rank as second most desirable?





Based on the data analysis, Newport ranks second, with a total index score of 0.98.

The city's average house price stands at £225,542, and the house price index is 0.57, reflecting a stable and accessible housing market.

The mortgage affordability index for Newport is 3.3, underlining the city's attractiveness for potential homebuyers.

Additionally, Newport excels in healthcare and broadband coverage, boasting a healthcare index of 0.88 and a broadband index of 0.99.

These factors further enhance the city's appeal, offering residents a high quality of life and access to essential services.

Nicholas Jervis, founder of Solicitors Near Me, said: "Our data-driven analysis highlights Newport's emergence as a desirable living destination in the UK.

"The city's housing market, along with its strong health care services and excellent broadband coverage, is creating an attractive environment for families and individuals looking to settle down.

"As a solicitor, I've witnessed the growing interest in Newport firsthand, and I'm confident that this positive trend will continue in the coming years."