At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Democratic Services committee on Monday, March 27, the lack of questions from the public at council meetings was brought up as councillors discussed an update to the diverse council action plan.

Cllr Lee Parsons said: “It’s been brought to the council’s attention that we’re not receiving any public question on full council dates.

“What’s being done to address this?”

Head of democratic services, governance and partnerships, Sarah King said: “There is a section on the website which set out quite clearly how and when members of the public can submit and ask questions.”

She added that as part of the Local Government Act there is a new expectation for public participation and engagement which asks councils to go further to bring communities into local democracy in a “more meaningful way.”

Ms King said: “We’ve worked with the corporate communications team to put in place how we can make that even more explicit on social media.

“Some local authorities have a huge amount of questions coming through, others don’t.”

Cllr Parsons said: “As we’re not receiving any questions, the public don’t seem to be aware that it’s on the website, I would welcome any help to make them aware that questions can be asked.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “I appreciate we are in a technological age but once again we’re focussing on social media.”

“Surely we can put something in our hubs.”

He believed that a leaflet displayed in the local hubs, explaining how to put questions to the council would be beneficial.

Cllr Hodgins also believed that a allowing people to ask their question from the facilities at the General Office would also help a great deal.

“There’s a lot of our demographic who won’t be comfortable in doing a (Microsoft) Teams type thing,” said Cllr Hodgins.

Ms King said: “That facility has always been there, there is something we can do to publicised it more.”

“It’s an area we’ll pick up as part pf of our new strategy around participation. engagement.”

Cllr Chris Smith who is the Blaenau Gwent presiding member said that “coincidentally” a question from a member of the public is due to be asked at the council meeting on Thursday.

The report was noted by the committee and will go on to be debated at the full council meeting on Thursday.

For more information on asking a question at council meetings visit blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/council/councillors-and-committees/get-involved-with-democracy/