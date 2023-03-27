A DRIVER was caught by police with no tax or insurance after drawing attention to themselves by driving erratically.
Members of the public reported that the vehicle was being driven erratically in the area around Portskewett in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police officers stopped the car, and found the driver had no tax or insurance.
The car was seized.
