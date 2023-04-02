This will be the 67th edition of the international song competition between various European countries – including the UK’s Mae Muller – and will run from May 9 to May 13.

It’s a popular event, with close to 170 million viewers last year.

For the first time, viewers will be able to watch the grand finale of Eurovision 2023 on the big screen at Vue Cwmbran.

Fans of the competition will be able to watch the grand finale on Saturday, May 13, which will celebrate last year’s winner Ukraine who won with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song Stefania.

Initially this year’s competition was to be hosted in Ukraine, but due to the ongoing conflict it will instead take place in Liverpool, with the finale to be live streamed onto Vue Cwmbran’s big screen.

Viewers will also be able to see the special guest performers, voting and bonus content – exclusively for the big screen – courtesy of the BBC.

Head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, Robert Lea, said: “Eurovision is one of the biggest television events of the year, and is set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to the big screen for the first time.

“Every song, every vote, and every larger than life moment will be live streamed in amazing picture and sound quality for fans to enjoy with each other in the comfort of our premium seating.”

Tickets for Eurovision – Grand Final Live are available online via www.myvue.com