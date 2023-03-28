The protestors walked up the aisle of the cathedral during Mr Drakeford’s packed talk on ‘Wales: the big picture’. They carried banners reading ‘Woman is not a Feeling’, ‘Labour has a woman problem’, ‘Save single sex spaces’ and ‘No males in women’s spaces’ among other slogans.

Lesbians & gender-critical women did a silent protest against Welsh government plans to push "gender" self-ID law

A female transactivist torn off their banners

Protestors from groups including South West Wales ReSisters and Swansea Bay ReSisters also handed out leaflets saying: "The Welsh Government intends to destroy single sex provision and the privacy, dignity and safety that it affords both men and women without consulting us."

They also said that Mr Drakeford had promised a meeting between minister Julie James and representatives from Merched Cymru, Sex Matters, ReSisters and Safe Schools Alliance. However, they said, all requests for a meeting had been ignored and that the protest was a last resort.

Mr Drakeford paused in his delivery as the protestors walked to the front of the cathedral, but after a short consultation with an aide continued with the women standing in silent protest all round him.

After he finished his talk, the protestors continued to stand at the front of the cathedral until two female members of the audience rushed to the front and tore down some of the banners, shouting as they did so.

The applause among the audience, initially for Mr Drakeford, appeared to intensify with many audience members rising to their feet as the protestors were escorted out of the cathedral by police.

From footage shot inside the cathedral it is not clear if the applause was for Mr Drakeford, the protestors of those who tore down the banners.

Festival organiser Rachel Hurdley, said that the women peacefully protested which is protected under the European Convention of Human Rights.

“Wales’s First Minister, Mark Drakeford, spoke at the Festival on Saturday. He addressed a packed audience in St Davids Cathedral about his vision for Wales,” said Rachel.

“During this, there was a silent protest by a group of women who are campaigning to preserve women’s safe spaces.”

Rachel said that the First Minister remained calm and continued with his talk despite the protest but added that there was ‘a slight commotion’ when two women objecting to the protest then pulled the banners down.

“The police were present and did not need to intervene at any point,” she said.

“The right to protest is protected under the European Convention of Human Rights. This applies to peaceful protest and the women respectfully exercised this right.”

Rachel added that despite this, the festival had been a huge success.

“All attendees continued to enjoy the festival, with speakers such as professor of criminology Tim Newburn, journalist Paul Mason and poet/author Mererid Hopwood,” she said.

“This was the third Festival of Ideas, which is now firmly established in the Pembrokeshire calendar.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said it did not recognise these claims.

“We believe in and respect peaceful protest and are committed to strengthening equality for everyone," they said.

“Our work to address violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is not in opposition to women’s rights.”