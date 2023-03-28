Naturalist Mr Williams discovers the animals, plants, history and natural beauty of South East Wales in the first episode of Iolo's Borderlands, which will be broadcast next week.

"I’ve lived in the mid Wales borders most of my life and the variety of wildlife there is just incredible," he said. "In this series, I’ll be exploring the Welsh counties which lie next to England, taking you to great nature locations along these borderlands when they’re at their best during different seasons."

Mr Williams begins the first episode at Newport Wetlands, an RSPB reserve in the east of the city, next to the Severn Estuary.

TV presenter Iolo Williams. (Image: BBC)

There, he marvels at how a reclaimed industrial area has been converted into a haven for birdlife including some species which migrate to the region every year from sub-Saharan Africa.

The reserve's lagoons and reed beds provide a rich habitat for wading birds and other species, which can be spied from the web of walking trails and hides that have been created there.

Heading east along the coastal path, Springwatch presenter Mr Williams enters Monmouthshire and visits the Wye Valley to hear "one of the most extraordinary sounds of the forest" - the "unique" roar of the fallow deer.

A fallow deer. (Image: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Simon James Bedford)

He also seeks out one of the more reclusive animals which call the region home - the wild boar - and as he heads north along the border, Mr Williams visits some of Monmouthshire's most impressive landmarks, ruined reminders of the county's rich medieval history.

The new four-part series Iolo's Borderlands begins on Monday, April 3 on BBC One Wales at 8.30pm.

It will be repeated on BBC Two on Friday, April 7 at 7pm.