Last week the Argus reported that the X15 between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr will no longer operate from Sunday, April 2.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, MS for South Wales East, said the news that the service is to be axed is a “big blow for communities at the top of Blaenau Gwent” and will further “isolate communities.”

Mr Griffiths said: “The service is not great as things stand – particularly on Sundays – but to remove it altogether is devastating.

“The links between the town are well established and without a regular bus route, many people will be left stranded.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, MS for South Wales East (Image: Peredur Owen Griffiths)

“The service is particularly important for the people of Brynmawr as it gives them access to the only train line in the county borough. If people without cars are unable to rely on a regular bus service to get to this train line, they will be left with little alternative.

“This will be detrimental for job prospects as well as opportunities for shopping and culture only on offer in larger towns or cities.”

Stagecoach is advising customers to use the fflecsi Blaenau Gwent service, which covers journeys between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South Wales said: "Any customers wishing to travel from Ebbw Vale to Brynmawr can use Stagecoach Service 78 or fflecsi Blaenau Gwent services.

“Fflecsi can be booked on demand using the fflecsi app or by calling 0300 234 0300.”

Earlier this month the Argus reported that services 9, 10, 12, 16 and 17 in Pontypool will be 'deregistered' at the end of April.

Anthony Mobroft, who relies on public transport, said that if the services were scrapped, “local estates will no longer be served and this will isolate communities".

The company says these are tendered services which operate on behalf of Torfaen County Council and the contract is coming to an end.

However, that does not mean the services will be scrapped as the council is putting a new contract out to tender.

According to Stagecoach the company is working 'closely with the Welsh Government and local authorities to maintain the widest network of services possible.'