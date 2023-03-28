Keilan Roberts, 22, is accused of causing the death of Chloe Hayman by driving without due care and attention with drugs and alcohol in his blood.

The defendant, of Maes-Y-Haf, Rhymney, Caerphilly is alleged to have had ketamine, ecstasy and a cocaine derivative in his system and 86 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Chloe, from Mountain Ash, died after being involved in a crash shortly after 5am on the morning of Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Fochriw, near Bargoed.

Roberts is due to appear before the crown court on April 21 and was granted unconditional bail.

Following her death, the teenager’s family released a statement which said: “We can’t believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young.

"From the day Chloe was born, she was a determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out.

"Chloe lived life to the full and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.

"There was never a dull moment when Chloe was around.

"Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her, she will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her.

"Our lives will never be the same again without her."