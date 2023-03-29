Mat Creel, founder of mental healthy charity Tidy Butt said the group go for dips every other week.

The swimmers experienced the “power of the cold” at the cold water swim on Friday March 24 at 6pm.

Mr Creel said: “Despite terrible conditions these amazing humans showed up at the Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon to experience cold water exposure.

Swimmers braving the water (Image: Joe Robins)

Swimmers braving the water. Picture: Joe Robins

“There was a mixture of both men and women of all ages and everyone took the plunge and got outside their comfort zone and got into the water.

“It was a blessing to be introduced to so many new first time dippers to cold water exposure and to experience its power.

Beautiful setting of Blaenavon’s Keeper’s Pond (Image: Joe Robins)

Beautiful setting of Blaenavon’s Keeper’s Pond. Picture: Joe Robins

“Cold exposure increases the production of a neurotransmitter called norepinephrine (focus, attention, vigilance, and mood.)

“As a result, cold therapy can produce a feeling of calm, happiness and well-being which can support the mitigation of mental health symptoms such as depression and anxiety.”

The swim included seasoned veterans of cold-water swimming and first timers.

The cold water swim was held by mental healthy charity Tidy But (Image: Joe Robins)

The cold water swim was held by mental healthy charity Tidy But. Picture: Joe Robins

After braving the icy water, the swimmers gathered for a coffee and a catch up under the fire pit and canopy.

Founded in 2020 the charity offers people a supportive place to share their struggles with mental health through wellness talks and community events.