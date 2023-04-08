The hunts have met for hundreds of years, although today they follow artificial trails laid across the countryside after fox hunting became illegal in 2004.

Our archive photographs reflect the changing history of this traditional sport - with images of large packs in the 1980s and crowds watching them set off, to the growing presence of protestors who oppose the brutality of blood sports. Our archive images show both the tradition involved in meets, and the passion of those who oppose them on the grounds they are cruel and unnecessary.

The Tredegar Hunt show the obedience of their hounds at Tredegar House country fair in 1983.

A protest against fox hunting ar Tredegar on Boxing Day 1993.

The hunt moving off from Usk Town Square during the town's Victorian day in December 1984.

A protest at the Bassaleg fox hunt in December 1993.

George Hyatt of Curre Hunt ahead of the family event on New Year's Day 1986 at the Coach and Horses, Chepstow.

The master of Llangibby hunt Mr John Minty.

READY: And they are off from the Caerphilly Road meet in 1993.

Hunting at Usk in December 1983.

Joint masters of the Curre hunt lead the way from Cottage Farm, Itton. From left, Wayne Kathrens, Diane Bown and David Broome in 1981.

The fox hunting demonstration in Tredegar in 1993.

Mr Roy Tavlow leads the Monmouthshire hunt in 1980.