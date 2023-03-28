A DRUG dealer could be facing years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to heroin and cocaine trafficking charges.
Carlos Ross, 29, of Commercial Street, Newport admitted four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
The offences were committed between August 18, 2022 and October 22, 2022.
Last month his co-defendant Neil Espin, 43, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.
Both appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
They are due to be sentenced on April 25 and were remanded in custody.
