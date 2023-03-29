In a Facebook Post The Plough Inn said its closure marks the “end of an era” and thanked their loyal customers.

The pub in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood closed its doors on Sunday March 26.

Outside The Plough Inn (Image: Street View)

The Plough Inn said: “To all customers, we are closed as of today.

“After drinking the place dry last night we’ve had to close a couple of days earlier than expected but we just wanted to say thank you for your loyalty and support over the years.

“Amazing memories and lifelong friendships built.

“Officially the end of an era.”

The pub closed on Sunday March 26 (Image: Street View)

The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of well-wishers and disappointed customers.

Customers took to reminisce over their fond memories of the pub, one consumer had been going to The Plough Inn for over 30 years.

In response to the post Darren Underwood said: “A sad day for Pontllanfraith, as many have said this was a place where memories were made and friendships were forged.

“Not just the end to an era but an end to a way of life.”

Whist Rachel Fears said: “It’s a sad day, amazing memories there.

“Love to all.”