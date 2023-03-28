A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital with injuries after he was involved in a crash on a Newport road.
The incident happened in Bassaleg Road, near the junction with Western Valley Road, at around 10pm on Monday, March 27.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash, which involved the rider of the motorcycle and a car driver.
Gwent Police said the motorcyclist was hospitalised but "he has not suffered life threatening injuries" and was in a "stable" condition.
The driver of the car "didn't suffer any injuries", a spokesperson for the force added.
A section of Bassaleg Road was closed for several hours overnight, and police announced it had reopened at around 12.30am on Tuesday.
