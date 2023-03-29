Christopher Davies, 40, had the blade when he was arrested by police driving a scrambler bike at Penmaen Industrial Estate, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.

Officers also found a bag of amphetamine on him, prosecutor Tabitha Walker told Newport Crown Court.

Police had been called there after Davies was spotted rummaging through skips at the Caerphilly council recycling centre on August 16 last year.

The defendant was subsequently linked to a number of thefts in Blackwood.

These included £300 stolen from Libanus Primary School, jewellery and a tablet belonging to the Welsh Ambulance Service, an iPhone from the Flourmill nightclub and a fleece and laptop taken from a recruitment agency.

Davies was wearing the fleece when he was taken into custody and a search warrant executed at his address.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public, theft, handling stolen goods, possession of amphetamine and vagrancy.

The defendant had 21 previous convictions for 79 offences.

It included one for possession of a bladed article in public.

Gareth Williams said his client was a family man who had nearly spent the equivalent of six months in custody following his arrest in early January.

“He is sorry for these things,” his barrister added.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Davies: “You have extensive previous convictions including 35 for theft and similar offences.

“Your actions were very unwelcome to those on the receiving end.”

The defendant was jailed for six months.