A spokesperson for Gwent Police said officers were investigating the incident, which allegedly happened in Windsor Place, Senghenydd, on March 22 at around 1pm.

A man has been arrested and subsequently released on police bail in connection with the investigation.

"We received a report of an indecent exposure in Windsor Place, Caerphilly... after a man exposed himself while in a van to two woman walking along the road," the police spokesperson said.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has since been released under conditional bail."

The police investigation "continues" and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the alleged incident to come forward.

"If you were in the area and have any information, you can contact us via direct message on social media, or call us on 101 quoting log number 2300092395," the police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed it is aware of the alleged incident and an investigation is under way.