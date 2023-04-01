But his Victorian lodge house, dating back to the 1867, boasts a gothic interior while retaining many character features.

The quirky home, Monnow Lodge on Osbaston Road in Monmouth, was built by the Church of Wales using local callow stone and is currently being marketed by Roscoe Rogers & Knight, Monmouth.

The detached property is set in its own grounds and is traditionally constructed with a stone face under the pitched tiled roof and include inset wooden double-glazed windows.

The living room – which overlooks the front garden – includes exposed ceiling beams and boasts a stone-built fireplace and hearth which houses a multi-fuel burning stove.

This room has double doors leading into a hallway which includes a staircase, plus doors to the kitchen and one of the three bedrooms (with the other two based upstairs).

The kitchen includes wall cupboards along with a breakfast bar which includes a four-ring gas hob; there is an electric oven. There is plumbing for a washing machine and a wall-mounted gas central heating boiler. Part of the wall is tiled, adding a splash of colour.

Upstairs Monnow Lodge has two other bedrooms, which include built-in storage space – including one with additional shelves built into a chimney alcove.

The building also been granted planning permission for an extension which would allow a large kitchen/dining room and an additional bedroom on the first floor.

Finally, there is a fully tiled bathroom on the first floor. This includes:

Panelled bath with a mixer tap;

Slimline low-level toilet;

Handbasin with a mixer tap;

Full width shower cubicle with rainfall showerhead;

A wall mounted chrome heated towel rail.

In the garden of this historic house is a large patio area leading onto a lawn (which houses a timber built shed).

From here there are steps which lead to a raised flagstone patio surrounded by stone walls and offering an elevated view across local woodland.

The gardens also boasts raised flower beds and vegetable patches. The property also has a private driveway with parking for up to four vehicles.

The listing is available online at bit.ly/40GiRTr