Harley Osborne was in the dock on Tuesday to admit to breaching a court order imposed last year for an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

He had sent messages to his father including threats to "stab you to death" and "hunt you down like a wild animal".

In April 2021 he was given a 24-month community order, including a rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

But the hearing at Swansea Civic Centre this week was told Osborne had twice failed to attend appointments in January this year, meaning he had breached the terms of the community order.

Osborne, whose address was given to the court as Llys Gwenllian, Kidwelly, admitted the breach, and prosecutor Georgia Donohue told the court the defendant had left that address.

The 27-year-old was now "sofa surfing in the Newport area", Ms Donohue said, adding there was "currently no secure accommodation available to him" in the city.

Judge Huw Rees told defence counsel Gareth Williams "your client's liberty is at risk, I'm afraid".

Mr Williams said Osborne had been told "he was no longer allowed to stay [in Kidwelly] by his brother", and that the defendant was "currently homeless".

Osborne must now return to the court at Swansea Civic Centre on Friday, when he will learn his fate.