Gwent Police are currently investing the incident which happened on Sunday 19 March at around 6am in the Prince of Wales car park.

Owner of the of the damaged cars Julian Salmon said his car has “broken drivers mirror and lose frame in the central mirror.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of criminal damage after two cars were allegedly damaged by an unknown person in the Prince of Wales car park in Risca on Sunday 19 March at around 6am.

“Call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300097911, or send us a direct message on social media with any information.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”