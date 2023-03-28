The new list of the top restaurants across the UK and Ireland was revealed yesterday at a special ceremony.

Home, Penarth; The Whitebrook, Whitebrook; Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid; and Beach House, Oxwich were all recongised with one Michelin star in the 2023 Guide.

The Full List of Michelin Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2023

Here's what the Michelin Guide 2023 said about the three restaurants:

Home

One Michelin star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!

"James Sommerin was one of the heroes of the pandemic, as he threw himself into providing meals for NHS staff.

"Now it’s all about re-establishing himself on the culinary scene because, in 2021, he opened his own restaurant.

"It’s a small, intimate space providing an immersive yet warm and friendly experience.

"As the name implies, it’s staffed almost exclusively by family members, with James and his daughter Georgia working together in the open kitchen.

"It’s a surprise menu – if you can resist opening the envelope on your table – and the impeccable dishes make great use of the produce provided by local suppliers.

"Wales should be as proud of this restaurant as any Josh Adams try."

The Whitebrook

One Michelin star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop!

"With its remote valley setting, this is the very definition of a destination restaurant.

"The isolated woodland feel is all part of its inherent charm and the nature-inspired colour theme and rustic wood flooring suit the location down to a tee.

"Chef-owner Chris Harrod describes his cooking as ‘environment-led’ and 90% of his ingredients come from within 12 miles, with a focus on the kitchen garden and local artisan growers.

"Rare breed meats are from just down the road, seafood is from the Cornish day boats and foraging plays a key part too, with cress, chervil, pennywort, wild garlic and sea vegetables plucked from the valley and the estuary.

"Understated modern dishes have superlative subtlety, balance and purity, and there’s a particularly creative vegetarian menu.

"Bedrooms come in muted tones and follow the theme of bringing nature inside."

Walnut Tree

One Michelin star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop!

"The Walnut Tree is an iconic restaurant with an illustrious past.

"Its location in the rolling borderlands of Wales makes it a destination kind of a place and its loyal band of regulars is testament to the quality of the cooking.

"The owners run it with heart and soul and, with its cosy open-fired bar and dining room hung with colourful art, it’s hard not love it too.

"Shaun Hill, the quintessential chef’s chef, has been here for over 20 years and has a great understanding of flavours and balance.

"This is bold, robust cooking using first class ingredients, including wonderful beef and game from the county and some fine French cheeses.

"For the most part, dishes are tried-and-tested but you’ll also see some influences from Shaun’s travels.

"The accompanying wine list is a connoisseur’s selection; look out for modest mark-ups on some finer bottles."

Beach House

One Michelin star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop!

"The former coal store of the Penrice Estate is a charming stone building set beside the beach on the beautiful Gower Peninsula – and its lovely terrace affords panoramic views across the bay.

"The room has a nautical, New England style; local art and pottery feature; and the warm, friendly service is perfectly pitched.

"Head Chef Hywel Griffith was born in North Wales and his passion for the country is palpable.

"He writes his menus in both English and Welsh, and his support for the country’s farmers and fishermen is admirable (look out for the delicious Gower Salt Marsh lamb and Oxwich Bay lobster!)

"Sophisticated, classical cooking is the focus and dishes are reassuringly recognisable.

"Contrasts in flavour are well-judged and the various components work together to put the spotlight on the main ingredient.

"The bara brith soufflé is a must!"

Michelin Star restaurants in Wales

These are the other Michelin-star restaurants in Wales:

One Michelin star

Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge

Ynysith, Machynlleth

SY23, Aberystwyth