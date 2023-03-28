Newport City Council had proposed to cut Oaklands’ services in half as part of its draft budget for 2023/24. This received a significant backlash from parents, carers, and councillors.

However, in February, council leader Jane Mudd confirmed the proposal for the centre in Rogerstone would be withdrawn.

Carli Jordan, whose son Brodey attends the centre, campaigned against the cuts to Oaklands. Following the council’s decision, Mrs Jordan said: “The proposal has been an emotional struggle that all parents have had to endure and bare all to the public."

The residential care home on St John’s Crescent supports 21 children and has been a “lifeline” for families who use the service.

In the public consultation, 51 per cent of respondents said protecting funding for Oaklands was of high importance compared to other services.

Now, Social Care Wales have announced that Oaklands is in the running to become an award-winning care provider.

Nine projects Wales-wide have been named as finalists in the Accolades for 2023.

Oaklands have been included in the category - Building bright futures for children and families.

The awards, which are organised by Social Care Wales, recognise, celebrate and share excellent practice in social care and childcare, play and early years in Wales.

The Accolades are open to care workers at all levels, as well as teams, projects and organisations from across the public, voluntary and independent sectors that have made a positive difference in people’s lives.

Sue Evans, Social Care Wales chief executive, said: “We’re delighted we have such a strong group of finalists that showcase the amazing care work that’s happening across Wales.

“This year has been another difficult and challenging one for our workforce, but despite those challenges, we know our care workers are continuing to go above and beyond to provide excellent care for the people of Wales."

The winners will be announced at the Accolades awards ceremony at City Hall in Cardiff on Thursday, April 27.