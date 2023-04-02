46-year-old Michelle Tucker has been named Beechwood Slimming World’s ‘greatest loser’ 2023 after losing five stone since joining in March 2022.

“I feel like a new woman since losing weight,” said Ms Tucker.

“People I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“But it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

Ms Tucker used food optimising to help her weight loss journey, making small changes while still enjoying foods such as pasta, potatoes and rice.

“People think to lose weight you have to go hungry, but it’s not like that with Slimming World,” said Ms Tucker.

“I love food and it has never once felt like I was on a ‘diet’ and I still enjoy all my favourite meals.”

Along with a new lease on life, Ms Tucker’s weight loss journey has improved her healthy; she was taking medication for severe reflux but no longer needs this.

“My weight impacted many aspects of my life,” continued Ms Tucker.

“From struggling to find clothes I liked to fit, and not being able to do simple every day tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

“Before I was just existing – now I’m full of life and can do so much more.”

Although she was nervous about joining she discovered that members were “in the same boat” and “understood what it felt like to struggle with weight.”

“I’ve made so many friends at the group,” added Ms Rucket.

“I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week; it has helped me believe in myself more.

“Slimming World had helped me understand my own challenges and motivations when it comes to losing weight.”

Victoria Barnes, who runs the Beechwood Slimming World, said she “couldn’t be more proud” of Ms Tucker who is a “real inspiration to the group.”

The Beechwood Slimming World group is held at 9.30am on Fridays – to find out more call Ms Barnes on 07966 270911.