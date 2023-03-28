Fanny’s Rest Stop Café, on Alexandra Road in Pill, was opened on October 23, 2011, by Jo Evans-Pring and has survived some tough economic times over the years. However, it was annonced this week the cafe is closed.

The popular café was a hit for workers at Newport Docks and the local community. It also served as hub for people to stay warm and buy food within budget during the on-going cost-of-living crisis.

Fanny’s is now closed after the owner struggled with operational costs, which were higher than they should be, and it became impossible to continue to operate the business.

The owners is now trying to find another location for her business.

END OF AN ERA: Before and after shots of Fanny's. Picture: Fannys Rest stop cafe

Mrs Evans-Pring, from Cwmaman, said: “I would like to thank all my loyal customers who have visited the café since it opened in 2011.

“It has been a never ending battle to keep up with the costs and it has taken its toll on myself, but I am determined to find another premises where I can continue to serve the community.”

The retro themed diner has had a great customer following and received rave reviews on trip advisor praising the business its prices and quality food.

Upon visiting the café customers would be serenaded by 1950's records in the background, proving a hit with locals.

Mrs Jo Evans-Pring with her famous Faggots and peas. Picture: SWNS

It also drew in a wide range of customers due to being close to the iconic Newport Transporter Bridge and well-known to celebrities.

The name of the cafe even caused a stir on Facebook as well as having an advert banned from its website for advertising faggots with peas and onion gravy.

Now, what was once a fun loving and quirky café, remains an empty shell as all retro memorabilia and fittings have been removed.

Mrs Evans-Pring is determined not to let the recent experience at her business stop her from finding another suitable premises to bring Fanny’s café back to the community.