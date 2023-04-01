27-year-old Chloe Joanne Roach has always been passionate about nails – during the Covid pandemic she practiced her skills on her grandmother before going on to take a nail technician course.

“I’ve always had a love for nails but never had the confidence to open a business,” said Mrs Roach.

“I decided to take the plunge last year and I’m so glad I did!”

Nails by Chloe Joanne officially launched in July 2022 based at Mrs Roach’s home on Talywain, Pontypool. Although not originally from Pontypool, she has lived there with her husband for the past five years.

Nails by Chloe Joanne is not a huge venture, with Mrs Roach as the sole nail technician, but it has the equipment needed for a range of services including:

Gel manicures;

BIAB (which is similar to gel but strengthens nails);

Pedicures.

“My salon is based from my home and I’d like to think it’s very welcoming,” said Mrs Roach.

“I feel as though I really take all the necessary steps to ensure a flawless manicure which is all in the prep.”

She added that loyal customers return for the “retention of their nails” and that her plans include developing new skills and to continue to grow her clientele.

Nails by Chloe Joanne is open from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays, but at the time of publication the home salon was fully booked.

People can request to join the waiting list or follow the business on Facebook at bit.ly/3ZqEmGV