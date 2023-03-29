A witness told the Argus there was a major emergency services presence near Friars Walk shopping centre at around 5am.

A video of the operation showed crews and officers near the footbridge, on the western bank of the River Usk.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a "special service call" at around 4.40am.

"Crews from Malpas, Cardiff Central and Maindee Fire and Rescue stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues," a fire service spokesperson said.

"One person was rescued and was left in the care of Welsh Ambulance colleagues."

Fire crews received a stop message at around 5.17am.

Gwent Police said its officers had been called to the scene at around 4.45am after reports "a man was stuck in the mud".

No further police involvement or investigations have been launched.