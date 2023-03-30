Inspectors judged Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw, in Trevethin, had made "sufficient progress" since their last full visit to the school in 2019.

During a recent monitoring visit, Estyn found pupils at the Welsh-medium comprehensive were making "sound progress" in their learning and the school had "strengthened provision to support teaching and assessment".

Torfaen council has welcomed the inspectors' decision and said the school was "undergoing a positive transition".

Estyn issued a damning report on Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw four years ago, judging standards, teaching and leadership all as "unsatisfactory" and in need of "urgent improvement".

The school was told to improve pupils' standards, particularly of boys, and the level of teaching, as well as "the quality and effect of leadership at all levels".

Four years on, and the picture could not be more different, according to Estyn.

Its team said pupils "listen carefully and respectfully to their teachers" and staff had created "a supportive and productive environment that enables many pupils to contribute enthusiastically".

Estyn noted the school had "faced periods of instability in terms of leadership" but was now led by a permanent headteacher with "a clear vision" who had helped foster "a culture of co-operation and collaboration to ensure improvement".

Mark Jones, who was appointed as permanent headteacher this year following a stint in a supporting leadership role, said: "Inspectors have recognised the impact of the improvements within the school and I’m pleased our improvements across leadership and quality of provision has improved teaching and learners’ outcomes.

"While inspectors identified many tangible improvements since the core inspection in 2019, our improvement journey continues and there are still aspects of the school’s work that need further development as we ensure the best education and standards for all our learners."

Richard Clark, Torfaen's cabinet member for education, welcomed the "marked improvement" at the school.

"I want to see more and more children being taught through the medium of Welsh and this inspection and the significant investment made in the school will provide confidence to current and future pupils and parents," he added.

Stephen Vickers, the council's chief executive, said: "This is a school undergoing a positive transition which I’m pleased has been recognised by inspectors.

"There has been a significant improvement throughout the school, and most vitally pupils are now receiving the level of education and making the progress we expect in our schools."