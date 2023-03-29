SINCE the start of the year, I’ve visited lots of local community groups and businesses to hear about the work they’re doing, the challenges they’re facing and the things they’re celebrating.

Checking in with these organisations is always a priority for me when I’m not in Westminster, and there’s nothing I enjoy more than catching up with the groups and people that make Newport East so great.

Over the last few weeks, I have been hugely moved by the outpouring of compassion and love shown by the team and the young people of Maindee Primary School who have really pulled together to support Turkish and Syrian families in Newport East who have been impacted by the earthquakes and subsequent floods in Turkey and Syria.

The gathering of needed items and the rallying of the community has been something very special to witness indeed, and I’m so glad that we have the inspirational role models behind this – Martine, Zeynep and headteacher Jo Cueto – in our community.

I have also spent time with other groups who are making a huge difference to residents such as the Dementia Voices Group, the amazing team at Wellies Farm in Goldcliff, the wonderful Maindee Pantry volunteers, and Caldicot Town Team, all of whom are playing a part in transforming and supporting people and communities.

If you run a community group or a volunteer project in Newport East, I’d love to hear more about it – please get in touch.

- To all of those celebrating in Newport East, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you a peaceful and happy Ramadan.

Ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month, I spent some time with Maindee Councillor Farzina Hussain to find out more about how she and her family prepare for the month ahead.

You can see that clip in full on my YouTube channel.

- This month's budget reflected the unacceptable reality of 13 years of failure from this Conservative government, with growth downgraded; the highest tax burden on households since the end of the Second World War; and over the last two years, the biggest hit to living standards since records began.

The Resolution Foundation have also highlighted how wages have been incredibly stagnant: had wages continued to grow as they were before the financial crash of 2008, the average worker would make £11,000 more per year than they do now.

The correspondence I receive from constituents in Newport East is a testament to how difficult things are for so many in our community: from residents who are unable to afford their utility bills to those who have seen their pensions slashed, and mortgages up by as much as £2,000 this year as a result of last autumn's disastrous mini-budget.

It is notable that the Chancellor did find time for one permanent tax cut in the Budget - a £1 billion tax reduction for the richest one per cent of earners via changes to pension allowances.

While Labour did support this allowance for doctors, the Tories went further, extending this huge tax break to bankers and so many others who don’t need it - it’s an outrageous tax giveaway for the rich, while millions of older people on modest incomes will find themselves paying more tax because of the six-year freeze on personal allowances.

And it's a reminder that whichever Tory Chancellor sits in No. 11 Downing Street - and we have had fair a few in recent years - the same skewed sense of priorities seems to remain.

I spoke in the budget debate and highlighted the impact of the cost of living on residents in Newport East and the lack of government support for the steel industry - particularly on the issue of industrial energy costs and help towards decarbonisation. This is an area where other governments in Europe, notably France and Germany, have done much more to support their domestic steel sectors. The recent problems at Liberty Steel show how serious the situation is for our steelmakers.

During my speech I also referenced the impact of high energy costs on the hospitality sector - particularly for businesses that are locked into contracts last year at a high of extremely high wholesale prices - and for hospices like St David's Foundation in Newport, for whom reducing energy consumption is simply not an option.

In summing up, I also highlighted how the UK Government's settlement for Wales is £900 million lower than projected, putting huge pressure on both Newport and Monmouthshire councils.

The Government talked up a budget for growth, but in reality, they have shown no interest in building a way out of the current financial crisis. We deserve better than a Tory Government that will keep on bumping us along a path of managed decline.