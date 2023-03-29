SADLY, it’s clear that the cost-of-living crisis is still very much with us and having a serious impact on many of our residents as well as businesses and organisations, including the council.

Interest rates went up again last week meaning that there could be increases in mortgage payments and other household costs, including food, continue to rise.

Every day, our staff are working with individual and families who are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

What is striking is that many of these are in work but are finding that their wages are not stretching far enough to meet their household expenses.

Once again, I urge people who are facing financial challenges to contact the council. There is no stigma in admitting you need help – many people are finding themselves in the same situation, possibly for the first time ever.

As well as offering support as a council, we also work closely with partners and other organisations and provide information about the assistance they provide.

Last year, we held cost-of-living sessions where residents could get help and we are doing the same again this year.

Hundreds of people attended an event in The Riverfront and a series of community events where they received advice about the assistance that is available.

And these were so well attended that we are holding another event in The Riverfront on 26 April, from 10am to 6pm, and more community sessions.

During the winter, we used some of our venues as warm spaces and also provided grants to help community organisations to do the same thing. Between December and February, 150 sessions were held across the city attended by more than 1,100 people.

Funding was also given to help food organisations who have also been struggling because of the cost-of-living crisis. We allocated a total of £100,000 to help with their costs, including equipment and food.

I would like to thank GAVO – Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations – for their invaluable support in administering both these funding streams for us. Together we have made a real difference to our communities at a really difficult time.

To find out about the support and advice that is available from the council and other organisations visit www.newport.gov.uk/support

l I was pleased to welcome the Georgian ambassador to Newport recently. We have long enjoyed a warm friendship with the people of Kutaisi after being “twinned” many years ago. The ambassador met many people including local pupils. I would like to thank the Newport Kutaisi Twinning Association for organising such a successful visit.