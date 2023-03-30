Eirwen Ansell, now 13, was found to be in the breech position when her mum Cath was admitted to Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital in January 2010 - nine days after her due date.

When Eirwen was delivered by emergency caesarean on January 23, 2020, she was blue and floppy and had to be resuscitated. It was later found she had breathed fluid into her lungs in the womb.

The now 13-year-old spent 11 days in hospital and was on a ventilator.

Eirwen in hospital (Image: The Ansell family)

In the following months and years parents Cath, 50, and Lee, 52, were concerned about her development and, when she was two years old, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Mrs Ansell said: “As soon as Eirwen was delivered I knew something wasn’t right. She was floppy and not crying.

“It felt like the doctors and other medical staff were working on her for an age, getting her to breathe.

Eirwen had to be resuscitated after she was born (Image: The Ansell family)

“Those first few days of her life and seeing Eirwen on a ventilator were particularly hard. We were just hoping she would be okay and were so grateful she pulled through.

“When we got her home and, as the months went by, we instinctively knew that she wasn’t developing as we thought she should be.

“When we got the diagnosis of cerebral palsy, it was a real mix of emotions. Relief that it was recognised as something and not our imagination but also apprehension as to what it might mean for her and her future.”

Eirwen now aged 13 (Image: The Ansell family)

Eirwen is partially-sighted and has poor peripheral vision, and sometimes uses a wheelchair. Her co-ordination and speech are also severely affected.

The teenager,. who attends Crownbridge School in Cwmbran, finds it difficult to pronounce words of more than two syllables and is undergoing speech and language therapy sessions.

Taekwondo has had a positive impact on Eirwen’s life, she takes part in sessions at the United Kingdom Taekwon-Do Council’s club in Henllys. She recently passed her first grading and received a yellow tag on her belt.

Eirwen at Taekwon-Do Council’s club in Henllys (Image: The Ansell family)

Mrs Ansell said: “While there have been difficult times over the last few years we’re so proud of Eirwen and the positivity she shows each day not to be defined by her condition.

“Taekwondo is a major part of her life. Not only does it help with Eirwen’s strength, she gets so much confidence from the sessions and has made some supportive friends.

“We know Eirwen will continue to face challenges throughout her life, but by sharing her story we hope we can help other families who may be going through a similar experience.

Eirwen with parents Cath and Lee (Image: The Ansell family)

“Help and support is out there and means children like Eirwen are still able to lead a full and active life.”

The family have joined with their legal team to share their story as part of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.

Baby Eirwen in hospital (Image: The Ansell family)

Kate Easy, medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s Cardiff office, representing the family, said: “Through our work we sadly see first-hand the life-long consequences families can be left to face following a birth injury.

“While she faces many challenges Eirwen shows great courage and determination not to be defined by her condition. She’s benefitted greatly from attending regular Taekwondo sessions."