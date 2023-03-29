At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Partnerships scrutiny committee, Ed Pryce, the assistant director of the Education Achievement Service (EAS) told councillors that the full funding picture won’t be known until well into the new financial year.

He appeared before the committee to outline the EAS draft business plan for the next two years.

Mr Pryce said: “Because of the uncertain financial situation for councils and grant funding from Welsh Government, we’ve delayed the start from April 1 to June 1.

“Based on the money available to councils, the reduction is 10 per cent which is about £300,000.”

With increased costs and salaries Mr Pryce explained that in real terms the EAS is suffering a £500,000 cut to funding.

Mr Pryce said: “Despite the cuts we are desperately striving not to have it impact on services, we’re caught between a rock and a hard place.”

He added that the “need” for some council’s to cut their contribution to EAS had been “greater” than others.

Mr Pryce: said: “But cuts like this don’t represent a long term sustainable funding model for school improvement.”

Cllr Lisa Winnett asked whether a future cut in funding by one of the councils would affect service delivery for the other four.

Mr Pryce said that EAS needed to have some “flexibility” of what help individual councils want and that there is “no fixed model” of service delivery.

Cllr Winnett said: “It does concern me how much you’ll be able to do for schools with these cuts.”

Cllr Keith Chaplin said: “I’m very surprised, we’re three days away from the next financial year and you still don’t know what funding you’re getting.

“It’s absolutely crazy to think that any business can run like that, not knowing what’s coming.”

Mr Pryce said that the EAS had been in similar situations in the past when verbal assurances of funding had been given to them.

“It’s not ideal but we can manage it,” said Mr Pryce.

Councillors unanimously voted to agree that they had considered the draft plan and provided comment which will need a response from EAS as part of the process.

The draft business plan will be discussed at a meeting of the Blaenau Gwent cabinet on April 19.

Formed in 2012, EAS is an education company that is owned and covers and all five Gwent local authorities, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, and Caerphilly.

EOS was created to deliver school improvement across the region.

It receives 50 per cent of it’s funding from the five council’s and the other half from the Welsh Government.