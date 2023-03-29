A 13-year-old boy was among those hurt in a crash involving three cars on the A467 near Llanhilleth, north of Crumlin.

A section of the A467 near Llanhilleth was closed for several hours following the crash, which happened at around 10.15pm on Thursday, March 23.

The crash involved three cars - a BMW 1 series, a Suzuki Swift, and a Hyundai i30.

A 39-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, who were both travelling in the BMW, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 57-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In an update to the Argus today, Wednesday, Gwent Police said there had been no developments regarding the injured people.

The force continues to investigate the crash and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300094319.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.