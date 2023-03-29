The 67-year-old died on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio confirmed.

A statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said the TV presenter and comedian died “unexpectedly but peacefully”.

Paul O'Grady has died aged 67, his husband has confirmed (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Mr Portasio said in his statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Tributes flood in for Paul O’Grady as he dies aged 67

Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man.”

Piers Morgan shared a tweet, writing: “RIP Paul O'Grady, 67. A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh.”

Along with a black heart emoji and a red broken heart emoji, Carol Vorderman tweeted: “Paul O'Grady

“Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven

“Paul, what are we meant to do without you?”

With a red heart emoji, Vernon Kay tweeted: “Paul O’Grady was one of the nicest and kindest people I’ve ever met. Always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun. He will be missed. Telly and friends have lost one of the best….RIP”

John Barrowman MBE tweeted: “I am totally shocked and sad to hear the awful news that Paul O’Grady has died. An awesome talent stretching decades. From watching him as Lily Savage at the Vauxhall Tavern to sitting with him laughing backstage at West End Bares to being a guest on his @itv Paul O’Grady show numerous times.

“I will never forget his generosity, warmth and humour.

“Both Scott and I are really sad about the news and our thoughts are with his husband André and family.

“Rest in peace Paul and Lily. Both British Icons.”

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the wonderful Paul O'Grady becoming an Ambassador for Battersea. 🐶🐱

⁣

O’Grady was an ambassador for Battersea and in a statement shared with the PA news agency, Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said the home was “joining the nation” in mourning the loss of O’Grady, who helped raise its profile to millions around the world.

Mr Laurie said: “Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres.

“Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.”

He continued: “Paul had an extremely hands-on approach as a Battersea ambassador and has been fundamental in helping our charity to communicate important campaign messages.

“He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”