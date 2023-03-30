Lisa Ford owner of My Healing Hands is a qualified Reiki Healer/ teacher and life coach.

Ms Ford opened her shop on Wednesday March 22 at units 51-52 in Cwmbran Market Place, 34 The Mall, she had previously been trading at Market Village Cwmbran every Friday and Saturday for the past 18 months.

Lisa Ford, owner of My Healing Hands (Image: Lisa Ford)

Ms Ford said: “Due to the support and success of the last 18 months I took the leap to open my shop opposite the tables I was trading from.

“My shop has two entrances, one side of my therapies and one side to the main shop.

“The shop motto is: Let the light in me see the light in you. I want to empower people so that they can stand again in their own power, also remembering, what we give out we get back twice fold.

Lisa is a qualified Reiki Healer/ teacher and life coach (Image: Lisa Ford)

“I am grateful for the support of Cwmbran Market Place for the work they have done to my shop to make it perfect for me and their overall support.

“I am also grateful for my supporters and helpers behind the scenes, I could never have done this without you and my husband and children for their belief in me.”

My Healing Hands who sell a range of bespoke unique gifts are open Monday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Inside My Healing Hands (Image: Lisa Ford)

Ms Ford said: “In my gift shop I make and sell Reiki infused crystal soy wax candle melts, tea lights, crystal suncatchers and an array of crystal jewellery including necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

“I also stock lots of other handmade goodies made by Pauline’s Gem Trees, Angie’s crystal items and Tracy and Mike’s Resin Crystal Balls and their spiritual gifts.

One of two entrances to the store (Image: Lisa Ford)

“In the therapy side I am taking bookings for the therapies that I do and will occasionally have a few other tarot spiritual guidance readers on hand to help.”

My Healing Hands will hold weekly offers, anyone that spends £10 between March 27 and April 1 will be given a rose quartz crystal heart necklace.