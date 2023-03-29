Julie Newcombe says Lewis Thomas “destroyed her life” when she tried to break up with him following a brief relationship.

The 34-year-old, from Gilwern, near Abergavenny was jailed for two years for savagely assaulting her for nearly 20 minutes in her own home.

Thomas was condemned by a judge for the “sadistic” attack captured on CCTV and told him he had “revelled” in it.

The drug dealer was sent to prison for 12 years and eight months in November 2022 for his role in a gang flooding the streets of Gwent with cocaine.

Thomas will serve his two-year jail sentence on top of the term imposed for drug trafficking.

Former medical sales rep Miss Newcombe, 45, from Tredegar, said: “He was using my house to keep his dogs and refusing to take them away so that he could continue to come my home every day and control me from leaving the house.”

Julie Newcombe

“We only had a brief relationship before I tried to get away from him but he wouldn’t leave me alone.

“He came across as this very respectable man and he told me he would help me with my property portfolio.

“I soon realised I didn’t want to be with him.”

Thomas soon became violent towards Miss Newcombe and took over her life.

She said: “He’s destroyed my life. He would beat the living daylights out of me.

Lewis Thomas

“He kept me isolated from my friends and family and took my phone from me.

“He’s a very manipulative person and it’s all an act and he reeled me in.”

Speaking about the assault Thomas was jailed for, she said: “I was begging him to stop. He had me pinned down and was trying to break my arms.

“He was then stamping on my stomach and strangling me.”

She added: “The advice I would give to male or female victims is trust your gut instinct and run a mile, get help and never go back.

“How I’m still alive I’ll never know.

Lewis Thomas was jailed for two years for assaulting Julie

“I don’t want another woman to go through what I’ve been through.

“My physical scars have healed but I’ll never be free from the trauma he has put me through.”

Thomas was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order at Cardiff Crown Court not to contact Miss Newcombe.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.