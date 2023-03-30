Torfaen council officials launched an investigation last year after discovering the cover had been put up at Sam’s Tyres on Snatchwood Road in Abersychan, Pontypool.

That resulted in the council issuing an enforcement notice as the cover, which has been in place since June 17 last year, didn’t have planning permission and could have had to be torn down.

Owner Wahed Alizada then submitted an application to the council seeking permission for the cover which is described as a canopy and is 4.1 metres high and held up by eight steel columns.

Though officials have now approved the canopy, the application has resulted in Mr Alizada being told he must submit a further application if he wishes to continue to keep an upright tyre on the forecourt.

The council’s highways department was consulted on the application and while it said it had no objection to the canopy it said the upstanding “advertising tyre” that had been rested against one of the steel columns should be secured or removed.

But planning officer Sarah Cullen said in her report the tyre would need its own permission: “This advertisement is unauthorised and would require separate advertisement consent.”

The highways officer also said the columns should have high visibility reflective markings applied which has been included as a condition with the planning permission while a further condition requires biodiversity enhancements to be provided, in line with Welsh planning policy.

There were no other comments made during the consultation period and the canopy was ruled to be within all relevant planning policies.