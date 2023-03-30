The family’s house has been condemned not structurally safe after the car seriously damaged the front wall and two cars late on Friday evening.

Homeowner Jagdeep Singh said “half the house might need to be knocked down because of the damage caused.”

Damage caused to Mr Singh's property (Image: Jagdeep Singh)

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Christchurch Road, Newport at around 10.40pm on Friday, March 24.

“The collision involved two cars - one of which was parked at the time - and officers attended to assist with traffic management.”

“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended.”

The smash on Christchurch Road (Image: Jack Griffiths)

Mr Singh’s family are currently staying with his brother-in-law due to their house being unsafe.

Mr Singh, a father-of-two said: “The car hit both mine and my wife’s car which have both been written off, my wall is broken, and the vehicle also smashed into my house.

“The wall has fallen over the main door and there is a crack going all the way from the downstairs to the upstairs bedroom.

Police presence on Christchurch Road (Image: Jack Griffiths)

“The bay windows have been dislodged and they said that half the house might need to be knocked down.

“A structural engineer from Newport council came round yesterday and estimated that £82,000 worth of damage has been caused.”

Describing the incident neighbour Owen Griffiths said: “It went straight over the road through the trees and crashed into the two cars on the drive of (the house).

Mr Singh’s property (Image: Jagdeep Singh)

“The bang was huge. Went outside and two lads had legged it but the driver was left behind to take wrap.”

Mr Griffiths’ property and car were not damaged.