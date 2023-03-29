The Awen Cultural Trust took over running The Met, as it’s known locally, on behalf of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council in February 2021.

The deal was struck under the previous administration and the contract is overseen on behalf of Blaenau Gwent by its education department.

The council pay an annual management fee to the trust which will total £950,000 over a five year period.

In 2023/2024, the third year of the contract, the fee is £190,000 and it will be £180,000 in both 2024/2025 and 2025/2026.

Inside The Met In Abertillery. Picture: Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council

At a meeting of the county borough’s Partnerships Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, March 28, councillors received a briefing note which gave an update into how the theatre has performed under the new management during the last year.

Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “I think this should be an annual item so we can have an update.

“These figures are on the back of Covid-19, so they were obviously going to be down.

“Realistically there should be an increase and it will be nice to see the progress going forward.”

Committee chairman, Cllr Wayne Hodgins said that he wanted to see a “proper full scrutiny report” with a “bit more detail” brought to the committee on The Met’s performance next year,

Cllr Lee Parsons said: “I did an internet search on the Awen Trust and Metropole.

“I’m very pleased to see the events they have going forward into the spring and summer.”

He said that some “very good artists” had performed recently at The Met and that it was also being “well” use by local amateur dramatics societies.

Cllr Parsons said: “Hopefully they can build on this and bring some more bigger artists and boost the footfall for Abertillery.”

He hoped the Awen Trust could “keep up the good work.”

Cllr Chris Smith said that he wanted to be briefed on what the Awen Trust “intend taking” the facility as well as knowing more about them.

Head of school improvement and inclusion, Luisa Munro-Morris said that briefing for councillors could be “added to the diary.”

When the asset transfer was approved during the last council term this contributed to savings required for Blaenau Gwent’s five-year Medium Term Financial Plan.

The briefing note said: “This project was funded from a reduction in the management fee paid previously to Aneurin Leisure Trust for the operation of the Metropole, which was £221,908 for 2020/2021.”

The note outlines highlights for The Met up to the end of December 2022.

The December highlight was the return of pantomime which was by Owen Money’s Rainbow Productions and featured Ynys Môn’s film and TV star, Julian Lewis Jones.

Six schools’ performances were held for 867 pupils from Ebbw Vale, Six Bells, Abertillery and Pontypool and 840 people attended the five public performances for the panto.

The total number of visitors had been 11203 which is a 35 per cent increase on the same period in 2021.

Awen means “Muse” in Welsh.

The trust was established in 2015 as a charitable organisation with objectives to enhance cultural opportunities in Bridgend and has now expanded to manage facilities in Blaenau Gwent and Rhondda Cynon Taf council areas.