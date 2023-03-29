Learner driver Ieuan Hale, 25, from Blackwood led officers on a chase through Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil that only ended when he crashed at a roundabout.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, had told Newport Magistrates’ Court earlier this month: “At around 2.40am on September 19, 2022, officers spotted the defendant in Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer driving in an unsteady manner and at a low speed.

“Suspecting he may be driving under the influence, they followed him and illuminated their blue lights.”

He had lost one of his front tyres and there were sparks flying from his vehicle before he hit a roundabout in Merthyr Tydfil.

“The defendant then ran off and there was a foot chase for around a minute before he was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

“He told the police he was sorry and that he was being an idiot.

“The defendant said he was looking for his dog.

“He said he had been to his local pub with his girlfriend but was unsure of how much he had consumed.

“The defendant said he had been smoking out of a window at home when his dog had jumped out of the window and they had gone out to look for him.

“He had driven because his girlfriend had drunk substantially more alcohol than him.”

Hale told them he had “freaked out” when he saw them behind him and that he’d tried to escape from them in “a moment of madness”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

William Bebb representing Hale at his sentencing hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court said: “He’s come here today prepared for a custodial sentence – he has his bag packed.

“But there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation for this young man and he’s in full-time employment.

“This was a moment of madness.

“He’s horrified at the way he acted.”

The court heard the defendant cares for a young daughter.

Judge Neil Bidder KC told Hale: “This was a very serious episode of dangerous driving.

“You drove at grossly excessive speeds.

“Ultimately you crashed and were caught by the police.

“You put other road users in danger and you put the police in great danger as well.”

The defendant was jailed for eight months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and was banned from driving for three years.