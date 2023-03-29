In Abergavenny, a "boy racer" was arrested on Tuesday and had his vehicle seized "for anti-social driving and being abusive upon being dealt with", Gwent Police officers revealed on social media.

They added that "several other [drivers were] warned and moved on from the town centre car parks".

Police said the driver of this vehicle was arrested after being suspected of anti-social driving (Image: Gwent Police via Twitter @GPMonmouthshire)

Also in the town, on Monday, police seized a car after "checks showed the driver did not have insurance".

The driver was reported for the suspected offence, the police added.

Police seized this bike (top) in Monmouth and this car in Abergavenny. (Image: Gwent Police via Twitter @GPMonmouthshire)

In Monmouth, on Wednesday, police said an off-road bike was "sighted being driven on a public road in Monmouth by officers".

"The vehicle was stopped and seized for being driven with no insurance," the officers added. "The driver has been reported for a number of offences."

In Caldicot, meanwhile, police stopped several drivers suspected of having no car insurance.

Officers said one car "drew attention to itself on Newport Road" in the village on Monday by "initially driving at speed and braking heavily when they saw police".

The driver was "reported for having no insurance" and their vehicle was seized, they added.

Police seized these cars in Caldicot. (Image: Gwent Police via Twitter @GPMonmouthshire)

Then, later, the same evening, police said "another vehicle in Caldicot [had been] stopped for document offences and another seizure for no insurance".

"Appears to be a theme for todays afternoon shift," the officers remarked.

Those Caldicot incidents followed another in Portskewett, earlier on Monday, in which police were "informed by members of the public" of a vehicle being driven "erratically" in the area.

That driver's car was "seized for no tax and no insurance", the police added.