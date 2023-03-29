The body of a man was recovered from the Afon Llwyd on Saturday, March 18 and he was later identified as Andrew Stewart, 31, from Pontypool.

Gwent Police are now trying to piece together his final movements to assist the coroner's court.

Mr Stewart's death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

"We believe Andrew was in Pontypool town centre from 7pm on Friday 17 March," Gwent Police said.

""He was described as around 6ft with a tattoo on his neck and left hand.

He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the leg, a black vest and grey and white Nike trainers.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts on Friday, March 17 or Saturday, March 18 is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300087210."