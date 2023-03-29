POLICE are appealing for information to locate a woman from Bristol who has gone missing in Wales.
Paula Evans, 28 and from Bristol, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday March 25.
The last sighting was at Pontypridd railway station.
South Wales Police are asking that, if you have any information on Ms Evans' whereabouts "please contact us, quoting: 2300098830".
